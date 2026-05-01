US Navy redirects 44 ships as Iran blockade intensifies

1 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States Navy has redirected dozens of commercial vessels as part of its ongoing maritime blockade targeting Iran, according to a statement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"As of today, 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port," CENTCOM stated.

It added that Marines aboard the USS New Orleans are on patrol in the Arabian Sea as part of operations to enforce the naval blockade against Iran.

The updated figure showed an increase of two compared to the 42 vessels reported on Wednesday as having been redirected.

Since April 13, the United States has been enforcing a naval blockade aimed at Iranian maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran’s restrictions on vessel transit through the strategic waterway.

Iran has reportedly signaled its readiness to reopen the strait, while proposing that discussions on its nuclear program be postponed to a later stage of negotiations.

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