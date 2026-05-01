Trump considers cutting U.S. troops in parts of Europe

1 May 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he may reduce the U.S. military presence in Spain and Italy, one day after announcing that his administration is also reviewing a possible troop reduction in Germany, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

“Yeah, probably will,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the potential cuts.

“Why shouldn’t I? Italy hasn’t been very helpful. Spain has been terrible, absolutely,” he said, again criticizing European allies over their level of support in the U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

Trump also renewed his criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, claiming that Merz “is doing a terrible job.” Earlier this week, Merz stated that the United States was “being humiliated” by Iran, remarks that added further tension to already strained transatlantic relations.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. is considering reducing its troop presence in Germany, with a final decision expected “over the next short period of time.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz attempted to ease tensions, saying his personal relationship with Trump remains “good” and urging a swift resolution to the conflict involving Iran, warning that Europe is already feeling significant economic and security consequences.

The debate comes at a sensitive moment for NATO, where discussions about burden-sharing and defense commitments have intensified. Analysts note that any major withdrawal of U.S. forces from Europe could reshape the alliance’s military balance and increase pressure on European countries to expand their own defense capabilities.