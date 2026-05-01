Iran demands compensation from Gulf states

1 May 2026 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said that Iran has called for compensation from several Gulf states over damages it says were caused by U.S. and Israeli military actions against the country, AzerNEWS reports.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iravani stated that Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates bear international responsibility for allegedly facilitating or mediating attacks against Iran.

The Iranian diplomat argued that these countries should be held accountable and urged them to provide what he described as "full compensation" for both material and moral damages sustained by Iran.

"Despite the Security Council’s failure to hold the Gulf states, including the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for their actions contrary to international law regarding Iran, these states, as responsible parties, are obligated to provide the Islamic Republic of Iran with full restitution for all material and moral damages caused, including the payment of compensation," the letter states.

Tehran has not provided independently verifiable evidence to substantiate its claim that the six Arab states actively facilitated US or Israeli operations against Iranian territory during the 40-day conflict.