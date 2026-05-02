"Taghiyev: School” film presented at Heydar Aliyev Center highlighting legacy of enlightenment in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

2 May 2026 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

A presentation of the feature film “Taghiyev: School” took place on May 1 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together the head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, along with Alena Aliyeva, government officials, cultural figures and other guests.

Speaking ahead of the screening, film critic, director and Honored Artist Ayaz Salayev emphasized the broader importance of the film, noting that it reflects not only the life of a historical figure but also contributes to the restoration of national memory and spiritual values.

“If Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev could see today's Azerbaijan, he would probably have witnessed the realization of not only his dreams, but also a future that he could not even imagine. Today, we live in an era when the ideas of construction, nationalism and enlightenment laid down during Taghiyev's time find their most vivid expression,” Salayev said.

The screening followed his remarks, presenting the fourth and final installment of the “Taghiyev” film series, dedicated life of renowned philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

Produced by the Baku Media Center, the film portrays key historical developments in Baku and the wider region during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. It highlights Taghiyev’s enduring struggle, his commitment to progress, and his belief that education and knowledge should be accessible to all.

In particular, the film artistically depicts the opening of the first secular girls’ school in the Muslim East in Baku on October 7, 1901, an initiative led by Taghiyev despite significant challenges of the time.

Following the screening, director Zaur Gasimli, along with People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, shared insights into the film’s concept and production process.

The creative team expressed gratitude to all contributors involved in the project, highlighting that the film’s high-quality production was the result of collective effort, professionalism and a strong creative vision.

The “Taghiyev” series began with “Taghiyev: Oil,” released in 2024 to mark the centenary of Taghiyev’s passing. The latest installment also coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the girls’ school, an event that played a transformative role in Azerbaijan’s educational development.

Each part of the series has attracted significant public attention, with screenings in cinemas across the country drawing large audiences. The films have also been presented internationally, including in Los Angeles, a global center of the film industry.

The first installment was selected as Azerbaijan’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards and also received recognition at the Dehancer Colourist Awards.

The filming of this movie has made a significant mark in the history of Azerbaijani cinematography due to its impressive scale. Approximately 2,500 creative individuals participated in the mass scenes, which were shot at 76 different locations. Over 300 sets were designed for the historical scenes, and a dedicated clothing workshop was established to accurately represent the historical period in which Taghiyev lived. A vast array of costumes, accessories, jewelry samples, and special props were carefully prepared.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev serving as producer. The production director is Zaur Gasimli, and the scriptwriting team consists of Ismayil Iman, Asif Isganderli, and Zaur Gasimli. Vladimir Artemyev is the production director, Sabuhi Atababayev is the production designer, Vusal Rahim is the costume designer, Etibar Asadli is the composer, and Asgar Rahimov is the editing director.

The project involved a large and talented creative team, including People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev, Gurban Ismayilov, Mammad Safa, and Mehriban Zaki. Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva, as well as actors Manaf Dadashov, Rovshan Aghayev, Rustam Jabrayilov, Vusal Hajigadir, Sanan Allez, Deniz Tajeddin, Farida Gurbanova, Rovshan Mammadli, Namig Aghayev, Kamran Yunis, Nofal Shahlaroglu, Ismayil Karimov, Nurlan Murselzade, and Yusif Gasimli, played historical characters in the film. Professional actors from Russia and Belarus were also invited to participate.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, alongside sponsorship from Neqsol Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

It is important to note that since its inception, the Baku Media Center has prioritized preserving the history of Azerbaijan and presenting the truth accurately. Throughout this period, the Center has produced films that garnered significant public interest, such as “Target Baku,” “Heritage,” “Last Session,” “Eternal Mission,” “We,” “Steps in Silence,” and “Shusha, You Are Free!” By creating the film “Taghiyev,” which tells the life story of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, the Center has made yet another invaluable contribution to Azerbaijan's historical film industry.

The trailer for the feature film “Taghiyev: School” is available here.