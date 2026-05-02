Foreign envoys tour Khankendi, Shusha and Lachin [PHOTOS]

2 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of foreign diplomats accredited to Azerbaijan is continuing a two-day visit to the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev.

The visit, which began on May 1, brings together more than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations.

The itinerary covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the districts of Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin. The primary aim of the visit is to familiarize the diplomatic corps with ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts in the region, alongside key social and economic infrastructure projects.

During the trip, the participants have been given the opportunity to observe developments on the ground and visit several significant sites. On the first day, the delegation visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial, Victory Park in Khankendi, Karabakh University, and its affiliated exhibition center. They also toured the university’s medical faculty, including its clinic and academic facilities.

In Shusha, the diplomats were briefed on the operations of the State Services Center and visited the city’s historic fortress walls. They also reviewed the progress of construction at the New Shusha Mosque, where they were informed about the architectural design, construction process, and the overall concept of the future complex.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, where they were introduced to various exhibits and provided with information about the branch’s activities.

The visit underscores Azerbaijan’s efforts to showcase the scale of reconstruction in the territories, as well as to highlight the cultural and historical revival taking place in the region.