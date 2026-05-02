Azernews.Az

Saturday, May 2, 2026

EBRD expands Azerbaijan exposure as economy diversifies beyond oil

2 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD expands Azerbaijan exposure as economy diversifies beyond oil
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The gradual expansion of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s portfolio in Azerbaijan, reaching nearly nine hundred million euros this spring, serves as a significant bellwether for the country’s shifting economic priorities.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more