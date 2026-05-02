Zelenskyy says Russia launched 1,600 drones and 1,100 guided bombs in one week

2 May 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Over the past week, Russia has launched approximately 1,600 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and three missiles against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement shared on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said Russian forces are attempting to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense systems through sustained mass aerial strikes. He stressed that maintaining a steady supply of missiles remains critical for Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“The pressure on Russia must not be reduced,” he noted, adding that any easing of sanctions would only help finance Russia’s ongoing war effort. Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to partners working on new sanctions packages and efforts to block schemes used to bypass existing restrictions.

Separately, the president reported a deadly incident in the southern city of Kherson. According to his statement, a Russian FPV drone struck a minibus earlier today, killing two people and injuring seven others.