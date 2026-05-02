Turkish Presidential Deputy to visit Armenia

2 May 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkiye’s Presidential Deputy, Cevdet Yılmaz, is set to travel to Armenia to participate in the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkish media.

Yılmaz will represent Turkiye at the meeting, scheduled to take place in Yerevan on May 4 under the theme “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe.”

The summit is expected to assess steps aimed at strengthening closer cooperation and coordination in areas such as democratic reforms, the economy, and energy relations. Participants will also discuss recent regional developments and broader global challenges.

In addition to the 27 member states of the European Union, heads of state and government from other European countries, as well as Canada, are expected to attend the high-level gathering.

The next European Political Community summit is planned to take place in Ireland in November.