2 May 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly halted efforts to persuade the United States to remain actively engaged in dialogue over the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

According to foreign media outlets cited by Trend, Zelenskyy is now developing a strategy to pursue negotiations without Washington’s direct involvement.

Sources indicate that the Ukrainian leader increasingly views Türkiye as the primary platform for facilitating talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, sources within the U.S. administration suggested that American officials could no longer recall when the issue of Ukraine had last been discussed at the White House. The same sources noted that U.S. negotiators have shifted their primary focus toward Iran.