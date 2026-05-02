Pentagon reaches deals with top AI firms

2 May 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Pentagon said that it had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced capabilities on the Defense Department's classified networks as it seeks to broaden the range of AI providers working across the military, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

The statement excludes Anthropic, which has been in dispute with the Pentagon over guardrails on the military's use of its artificial intelligence tools.

The Pentagon labeled the AI startup, which is widely used across the Defense Department, a supply-chain risk earlier this year, barring its use by the Pentagon and its contractors.

SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, several of which already work with the Pentagon, will be integrated into its secret and top-secret network environments, providing more military access to their products for use on sensitive topics, the Pentagon said in a statement. The lesser-known Reflection AI, which raised $2 billion in October, is backed by 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm in which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner and investor.