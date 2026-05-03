Winners honored at Baku Marathon 2026 award ceremony

3 May 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

The award ceremony for the Baku Marathon 2026, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held at the finish zone in the Sea Breeze area, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, medals were presented to the winners by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Foundation and founder of IDEA Public Union.

The ceremony was also attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and Emin Agalarov.

In the men’s race, Ahmet Alkanoglu secured first place, followed by Vitaliy Shafar in second and Yrskeldi Akerov in third.

In the women’s category, Elena Tolstykh finished first, while Anna Yusupova took second place and Shirin Akimbay came third.

A commemorative photo was taken following the ceremony.

This year’s marathon marked a significant change, as it was held over a full 42-kilometer distance for the first time, instead of the previous 21-kilometer route. The event brought together around 25,000 participants.