Azerbaijan Premier League: FC Qarabag to face Turan Tovuz

4 May 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A key clash in the Azerbaijan Premier League will take place on May 4 as Qarabag and Turan Tovuz face off in a decisive match for second place, AzerNEWS reports.

The central fixture of the 30th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will see Qarabag FC take on Turan Tovuz at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 and will be officiated by referee Rashad Ahmadov.

The encounter carries significant importance in the standings, as both teams are battling for second place. The Aghdam-based Qarabağ currently sits in second with 59 points, while Turan Tovuz follows closely in third place with 56 points. A win for either side could prove crucial in shaping the final league positions.

Earlier matches in the round have already delivered notable results. Kapaz PFK secured a 2–1 victory over Sumgayit FK, while Imishli FK defeated Araz-Nakhchivan. Zira FK edged past Gabala FK with a narrow 1–0 win, and Sabah FC claimed a convincing 3–0 victory against Shamakhi FK.

The 30th round will conclude on May 5 with the match between Karvan Yevlakh and Neftchi PFK, wrapping up an important stage of the competition as teams push toward the end of the season.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.