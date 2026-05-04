Azerbaijan banks’ assets near 35 billion USD as sector maintains growth momentum

4 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The total assets of operating banks in Azerbaijan approached 58 billion manat, reflecting continued stability in the financial sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as of March 31 this year, total banking assets reached 57,960.8 million manat ($34.1 billion), while total liabilities stood at 50,292.5 million manat ($29.6 billion). Balance capital amounted to 7,668.3 million manat ($4.5 billion).

In March alone, the sector recorded steady growth, with both total assets and liabilities increasing by 1.4 percent, while balance capital rose by 2 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijani banks generated 372 million manat ($218.8 million) in net profit and 521 million manat ($306.5 million) in operating profit.

Over the same period, banks paid a total of 84.6 million manat ($49.8 million) in profit tax.