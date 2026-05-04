Azerbaijan banks’ assets near 35 billion USD as sector maintains growth momentum
The total assets of operating banks in Azerbaijan approached 58 billion manat, reflecting continued stability in the financial sector, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as of March 31 this year, total banking assets reached 57,960.8 million manat ($34.1 billion), while total liabilities stood at 50,292.5 million manat ($29.6 billion). Balance capital amounted to 7,668.3 million manat ($4.5 billion).
In March alone, the sector recorded steady growth, with both total assets and liabilities increasing by 1.4 percent, while balance capital rose by 2 percent.
During the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijani banks generated 372 million manat ($218.8 million) in net profit and 521 million manat ($306.5 million) in operating profit.
Over the same period, banks paid a total of 84.6 million manat ($49.8 million) in profit tax.
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