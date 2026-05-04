Iran rejects 15-year uranium enrichment freeze in proposal to US
Iran’s proposals conveyed to the United States through intermediaries do not include a commitment to suspend its uranium enrichment program for a period of 15 years, AzerNEWS reports, citing Fars News Agency.
Tehran’s counteroffer omits any provision for a long-term halt to enrichment activities or guarantees regarding the continued openness of the Strait of Hormuz.
The agency noted that “Iran’s counterproposal does not envisage a 15-year suspension of uranium enrichment or the opening of the Strait of Hormuz until a final agreement is reached between the parties.”
Tehran’s initiative reportedly consists of 14 points and was submitted in response to a nine-point proposal put forward by Washington. The exchange underscores ongoing tensions and the complexity of negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, as both sides continue to seek a framework for a potential agreement amid regional and international concerns.
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