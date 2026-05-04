Azerbaijan prioritises export competitiveness over currency gains

4 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

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The recent monetary intervention by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan stands as one of the most significant financial maneuvers in the country’s modern economic history, marking a decisive moment in the management of the national currency. During the month of April 2026, the Central Bank actively entered the domestic foreign exchange market to purchase a staggering one billion US dollars.

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