Bitcoin surges above $80,000 for first time since January 2026

4 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Bitcoin surged past the $80,000 mark during trading for the first time since January 31, 2026, signaling renewed bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market, AzerNEWS reports. According to data released by Binance, the world’s largest digital asset gained steadily in early trading hours.

As of 06:40, Bitcoin had risen by 2.61% to reach $80,160, reflecting strong investor demand and growing market confidence. By 07:00, the price continued its upward trajectory, climbing to $80,230, marking a 2.64% increase.

The latest rally highlights Bitcoin’s resilience amid ongoing global economic uncertainties and shifting monetary policies. Analysts suggest that renewed institutional interest and expectations of favorable regulatory developments may be driving the surge.

Crossing the $80,000 threshold once again is seen as a psychologically significant milestone, potentially paving the way for further gains if momentum holds in the coming sessions.