UAE sends emergency alert warning of missile threats [PHOTO]

4 May 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

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Authorities in the United Arab Emirates issued an emergency phone alert on Monday, warning residents of potential missile threats. They advised people to seek shelter immediately and wait for further instructions, according to witnesses reported by Reuters, AzerNEWS reports.

Meanwhile, two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz while US Navy guided-missile destroyers operated in the Persian Gulf as part of Project Freedom, which aims to support the restoration of commercial shipping, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday.

CENTCOM also stated in a post on X that US forces are assisting in efforts to ensure safe transit for commercial shipping. Both vessels continued their journey safely after passing through the strait, CENTCOM confirmed.