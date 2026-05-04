Exhibition 'Our History Living in Stitches' fascinates viewers [PHOTOS]

4 May 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Our History Living in Stitches" has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The exposition was dedicated to the Goycha and Garagoyunlu regions of Western Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony, held ahead of the Carpet Weavers' Day, featured speeches by the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Shirin Malikova; the chairman of the Chambarak district community, Avaz Alakbarov; the community's head of women's affairs, Aynura Mammadova; and the chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Aziz Alakbarli, among others.

In their remarks, the speakers stressed the importance of the exhibition, noting that the presented carpets are not only examples of decorative and applied art but also valuable heritage items that preserve the historical memory, cultural identity, and everyday traditions of Western Azerbaijan.

It was highlighted that such exhibitions play an important role in protecting Azerbaijani cultural traces and passing them on to future generations. At the same time, it was noted that carpet weaving is closely connected to women's creativity and that sustaining this tradition is essential for the continuity of national heritage.

The artistic part of the event featured musical performances, including a dance program by the "Khazri" dance ensemble.

Afterwards, guests familiarized themselves with the exhibition.

The exhibition consists of carpets belonging to the Goycha and Garagoyunlu regions, woven by Azerbaijani women who once lived in those areas. These carpets were preserved as the most valuable and sacred belongings during the final wave of deportations between 1987 and 1991 and were brought to Azerbaijan, where they have been preserved to this day as living examples of national heritage.

Although most of the exhibited carpets belong to the Iravan carpet weaving school, their ornamentation and design clearly reflect artistic features characteristic of the Ganja, Gazakh, and Nakhchivan carpet weaving traditions as well.

The geometric elements, symbols, and compositional structures used in the carpets reflect deep layers of national identity.

The exhibited works also artistically reflect the rich nature of the Goycha and Garagoyunlu regions. Floral motifs such as narcissus, violet, and tulip depicted in the carpet designs preserve the aesthetic spirit and memory of these lands.

The exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to closely explore the rich carpet weaving traditions of Western Azerbaijan, the historical memory embedded in this art form, and its elements of national identity.

Visitors expressed strong interest in the exhibition, praising its rich content, emotional depth, and cultural significance. They noted that the displayed carpets were distinguished by their artistic beauty and historical value, offering a vivid reflection of cultural memory preserved through traditional craftsmanship.

Many also emphasized that the exhibition creates a meaningful connection between past and present, allowing audiences to better appreciate the heritage of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is widely regarded as one of the country's most important cultural institutions, consistently attracting visitors with its rich and diverse collection as well as its regularly updated exhibitions.

Established in 1937, the museum has built a strong reputation for presenting outstanding examples of decorative and applied arts from Western Europe. Its collection includes works that reflect the artistic traditions of Italy, France, Germany, and Poland, offering visitors a broad overview of European fine art within a single space.

Today, the museum features more than 3,000 exhibits displayed across 60 exhibition halls, while an additional 12,000 artifacts are carefully preserved in its storage facilities. This extensive collection allows the museum to rotate displays and continuously introduce new selections for returning visitors.

In addition to its permanent collection, the museum has successfully hosted numerous high-profile international exhibitions over the years. These events have showcased works by world-renowned artists and helped position the museum as an important cultural platform in the region.

Through these exhibitions, the museum attracts art enthusiasts and plays a significant role in promoting cultural dialogue and exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.