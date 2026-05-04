‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ spikes again as late-night surge fuels geopolitical speculation [PHOTO]

4 May 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Unusual late-night activity at pizzerias near the Pentagon has once again drawn attention online, as observers point to a spike in what is informally known as the “Pentagon Pizza Index” (PPI), AzerNEWS reports.

As of May 3–4, several establishments, including Wiseguy Pizza, Nighthawk, and Papa John’s, recorded elevated traffic levels around 11:30 PM ET, according to open-source trackers monitoring footfall patterns.

The surge comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with analysts and online communities suggesting a possible link between increased food orders and intensified activity within U.S. defense institutions.

The PPI is an informal and widely debated theory claiming that spikes in pizza deliveries near key government facilities may signal upcoming military operations or international crises. The idea is based on the assumption that officials working late during critical moments rely on quick food deliveries rather than leaving their posts.

Marcel Plichta, a research fellow at the Center for Global Law and Governance at the University of St Andrews, described the phenomenon as “an online phenomenon” that suggests increased activity at nearby pizzerias could indicate “an international crisis or some kind of military action that’s forthcoming.”

Supporters of the theory argue that it has shown relevance in past events, with alleged correlations to major operations, including the killing of Osama bin Laden and actions involving Nicolás Maduro. Similar spikes were also observed ahead of recent U.S. and Israeli operations targeting Iran.

However, the indicator remains highly speculative. Analysts caution that pizza is a common late-night food choice, and increased orders may simply reflect routine activity rather than strategic developments.

In parallel, some confusion has emerged due to the existence of a similarly named crypto-related asset, though it is unrelated to the original theory.