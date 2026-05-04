Shusha State Musical Drama Theate hosts event honoring Sabir Rustamkhanli [PHOTOS]

4 May 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary and artistic evening marking the 80th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani poet Sabir Rustamkhanli was held at the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater as part of the "Word Bridge" project, AzerNEWS reports.

The event opened with a video presentation highlighting the poet's life journey, creativity, and lasting contribution to Azerbaijani literature. The evening continued with performances by distinguished artists, including People's Artist Eldost Bayram and Honored Artist Nazir Rustamov, alongside director and master of artistic recitation Kamran Yunis and actress Zemfira Abdulsamadova, who brought Rustamkhanli's poetry to life through expressive readings.

The program also featured a vibrant dance composition performed by the "Azerbaijan Rhythms" ensemble, staged by artistic director and choreographer Kamala Rajabova. The performance was set to the song "Victory Anthem," written to the poet's lyrics, blending movement and music in tribute to his work.

A highlight of the evening was the premiere of a musical interpretation of Rustamkhanli's poem "I Compare You to the Motherland," composed by Ilhama Adilgizi and performed for the first time by Aynur Isgandarli.

The audience was also presented with a theatrical composition prepared by the Shusha State Musical Theater, further enriching the cultural atmosphere of the celebration.

Concluding the evening, Sabir Rustamkhanli expressed his gratitude to all participants and attendees for honoring his anniversary.

The event also included an awards ceremony recognizing the winners of the "Unbreakable Power of the Turk" competition, adding a celebratory finale to a night dedicated to literature, art, and national identity.

Sabir Rustamkhanli is a prominent Azerbaijani poet, writer, and public figure known for his significant contribution to modern Azerbaijani literature and national cultural thought. Born in 1946, he belongs to the generation of writers whose works reflect themes of homeland, identity, freedom, and national consciousness.

Rustamkhanli gained wide recognition through his deeply patriotic poetry, which often draws on Azerbaijan's history, language, and spiritual values. His writing style is marked by emotional intensity, lyrical expression, and a strong sense of national identity. Over the years, he has published numerous poetry collections, essays, and publicistic works that have become influential in Azerbaijani literary circles.

Beyond literature, Sabir Rustamkhanli has also been active in public and political life. He played a role in Azerbaijan's independence movement during the late Soviet period and has remained an important voice in discussions about culture, language, and national development.

His works are widely studied and appreciated for their artistic depth and patriotic spirit, and he is regarded as one of the key figures in contemporary Azerbaijani poetry. In recognition of his contribution to literature and culture, he has received several state honors and continues to be celebrated as a leading representative of Azerbaijani literary heritage.

Founded in 1938, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater has played a major role in preserving and developing Azerbaijani performing arts, especially drama and musical theater. In 1943, it was renamed after the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, reflecting its strong connection to national musical traditions.

Over the decades, the theater has staged classical works by prominent Azerbaijani playwrights and composers such as Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Jafar Jabbarli, Samad Vurgun, and Uzeyir Hajibayli. Its repertoire includes both dramatic plays and musical comedies, making it a versatile institution in the country's theatrical landscape.

Due to the events of the early 1990s, the theater was relocated to Baku, where it continued its activity and preserved its artistic traditions despite difficult circumstances. Later, it became based in different venues in the capital before undergoing restoration and modernization.

In 2018, after extensive reconstruction work, the theater resumed its renewed activities, featuring modern stage technology and improved facilities while maintaining its historical identity.

Now, it continues to stage both classical and contemporary productions, contributing to the revival of Azerbaijan's theatrical life and the cultural restoration of Shusha itself.