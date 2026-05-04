Limestone and gypsum production rises in Azerbaijan as sector gains momentum
Production of key construction materials in Azerbaijan continued to expand in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting broader growth in the country’s non-oil industrial sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, limestone production for construction purposes reached...
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