Limestone and gypsum production rises in Azerbaijan as sector gains momentum

4 May 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

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Production of key construction materials in Azerbaijan continued to expand in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting broader growth in the country’s non-oil industrial sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, limestone production for construction purposes reached...

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