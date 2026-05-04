Airlines cut millions of seats as fuel crisis disrupts global aviation
Airlines have cut approximately two million passenger seats from May flight schedules over the past two weeks, amid growing concerns about potential fuel shortages, AzerNEWS reports. According to Financial Times, the reduction follows a wave of flight cancellations and operational adjustments, with carriers in some cases replacing larger aircraft with smaller ones to conserve fuel. Overall seat capacity has dropped from around...
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