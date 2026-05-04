French presidential candidates begin social media election race

4 May 2026 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are already being actively used by declared and potential candidates — even though the French presidential election is still about a year away, AzerNEWS reports.

Politicians such as Marine Tondelier, Jordan Bardella, and Édouard Philippe are increasingly trying to connect with voters through social media, tailoring their messages to younger, more digitally engaged audiences.

Presidential candidate Clémentine Autain posts videos on a weekly basis. One of her clips — in which she discusses healthcare while peeling potatoes in her kitchen — went viral, gaining around 2.5 million views. She argues that social media helps bring politics closer to everyday life, making it more accessible and relatable.

Meanwhile, Jordan Bardella has built a following of about 1.3 million across platforms. Marine Le Pen leads on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon dominates YouTube and TikTok with over 2.8 million subscribers, particularly among younger voters.

According to political communications consultant Arnold Champremier-Trigano, the outcome of the next presidential election may depend in part on social media, where nearly half of people under 25 get their information first. As a result, candidates are rushing to strengthen their online presence and build loyal digital communities.

Interestingly, experts note that political communication is increasingly blending with entertainment formats — from short videos to memes and livestreams — making modern campaigns look more like content creation. Some analysts even suggest that future elections could be shaped not only by political ideas, but also by algorithms, engagement metrics, and a candidate’s ability to go viral.