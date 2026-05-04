Meloni: I don't agree with withdrawal of US troops

4 May 2026 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday that she does not agree with United States President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the pullout of US troops from Germany, Spain and Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

"It's a choice that doesn't depend on me, I personally don't agree with it, Italy has always kept its commitments, always done so within NATO, even when our direct interests weren't at stake,"

Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Furthermore, the Italian prime minister stated that she does not believe "some of the things" said about Italy are "correct," and that she will likely meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his upcoming visit to Rome later this week.