China builds giant human-sized computer
by Alimat Aliyeva
Chinese tech blogger Soda Baka has built a giant computer large enough for a person to sit inside, AzerNEWS reports.
At first glance, the device resembles a classic desktop gaming PC, but it has been scaled up dramatically to the point where it can function as a full workspace. Many of its components — including a large model of the GeForce RTX 6090 graphics card (which has not been officially released yet), as well as oversized fans and memory modules — are purely decorative and designed to mimic real hardware.
However, the structure also includes fully functional elements that make it operational. Inside, there is a display integrated into the processor cooling system, along with a complete workstation setup that allows a user to sit and work from within the machine itself.
Particular attention was given to thermal management. The system is equipped with a powerful cooling unit rated at up to 12 kW. According to the creator, when the internal temperature exceeds 38°C, an automated air conditioning system activates to maintain a comfortable environment.
Interestingly, the project is not just a technical experiment but also a commentary on modern “gaming culture excess” — highlighting how far aesthetics and performance obsession have gone in PC building communities. Some viewers even compare it to a futuristic “cyber cockpit,” imagining a future where people literally enter their computers like spaceships in science fiction films.
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