Azerbaijani servicemen continue training for "EFES-2026" exercise in Türkiye [VIDEO]

5 May 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Preparation training for the "EFES - 2026" multinational exercise held in the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen continues, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

In accordance with the plan of the international exercise, artillery and mortar firing training is conducted with servicemen at various training grounds.

Azerbaijani representatives perform activities with high professionalism.

The "EFES–2026" exercise continues to serve as an important platform for enhancing interoperability among participating countries and improving coordination in complex operational environments.