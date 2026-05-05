Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of Council of Ministers of Italy published on his social media [VIDEO]

5 May 2026 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

"The friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy will continue with confidence from now on."

Footage of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has been published on his social media pages.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!