Azerbaijan cracks China’s market with hazelnut and almond exports

5 May 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is set to begin exporting hazelnuts and almonds to China, marking a new step in expanding the country’s agricultural exports.

According to AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Goshgar Tahmazli during the opening ceremony of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku.

Tahmazli noted that ensuring animal health remains one of the country’s key priorities. He stated that Azerbaijan’s status as a country free from bird flu and small ruminant plague has enabled exports in this sector to numerous countries.

“The declaration of Azerbaijan as a country free from bird flu and small-horned animal plague has led to the export of products in this field to many countries of the world. At the same time, we can say the same about fish and caviar,” he said.

The official added that products subject to food, veterinary, and phytosanitary control are currently exported to 73 countries worldwide.

Tahmazli emphasized that improving food safety standards in line with international requirements has been a crucial factor in gaining access to major markets such as China. “Thus, we have reached an agreement with China on the export of almonds and hazelnuts. Work is underway to export a number of food products,” he noted.

He also highlighted the importance of animal identification systems, stating that their implementation will enable more effective tracking of livestock both domestically and during import processes.