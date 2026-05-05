Baku, Ankara push for closer commercial links with new investment focus

5 May 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Anar Akhundov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with a Turkish delegation led by Eray Erdem, President of the Board of Directors of the Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the progress in economic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and discussed the potential for further expanding mutual trade and investment cooperation.

The officials emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between business communities, promoting joint projects, and evaluating investment opportunities to support the socio-economic development of both countries.

In addition, the parties reviewed prospects for collaboration in key sectors, including industry, tourism, agriculture, and services, with a focus on enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry.