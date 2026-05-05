ICESCO hosts first 'Natavan Heritage Excellence Award' ceremony [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The headquarters of ICESCO in Morocco has hosted the inaugural presentation ceremony of the "ICESCO–Azerbaijan Natavan Excellence Award," a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony took place within the framework of the international conference titled "Managing Heritage in Conflict and Post-Conflict Situations in the Islamic World."

Established in 2025 and named after renowned Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, daughter of the Karabakh Khan, the award aims to promote best practices in the preservation and management of tangible cultural heritage.

The "Natavan Heritage Excellence Award" reflects Azerbaijan's dedication to national values and humanism, while also fostering the promotion of its literary and cultural heritage. Presented jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, the award honors Natavan's legacy and contributes to safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of Karabakh.

The event was attended by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik; Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov; and Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, President of the Petra National Trust and Vice President of ICOMOS.

The biennial award is granted in both individual and project categories, recognizing initiatives across ICESCO member states dedicated to preserving tangible cultural heritage.

This year, 54 applications were shortlisted. The international jury selected the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee (Palestine) as the winner in the project category, acknowledging its leading role in preserving cultural heritage in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In the individual category, the award went to Iraqi national Ayoob Thanoon, Founder and President of the Mosul Heritage Foundation. His work exemplifies the concept of "heritage continuity" in one of the Islamic world's most severely damaged urban environments, focusing on restoring identity and social cohesion in a post-conflict, multiethnic setting.

In his remarks, Anar Alakbarov highlighted the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, including joint initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 in Shusha.

He noted that Shusha—widely regarded as a cultural cradle of Azerbaijan and known for its multiculturalism was designated ICESCO's "Capital of Culture in the Islamic World" for 2024.

Anar Alakbarov also stressed the significance of establishing the Natavan award within ICESCO in 2025, and emphasized the key roles played by President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador, in strengthening cooperation.

He further underlined the importance of protecting cultural heritage across the Islamic world and passing it on to future generations, particularly amid ongoing global conflicts. He also spoke about projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation both domestically and internationally, including restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur—regions liberated from Armenian occupation, where historical monuments and mosques are being reconstructed. He added that the Foundation is also active abroad, particularly in Africa, with successful educational projects carried out in countries such as Burkina Faso in partnership with ICESCO.

During the ceremony, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented ICESCO with an Azerbaijani carpet dedicated to Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Princess Dana Firas, a member of the award jury, emphasized the initiative's importance at a time when cultural heritage faces increasing threats from conflicts. She pointed to restoration efforts in cities such as Aleppo, Mosul, and Timbuktu, describing the award as a timely platform for sharing experience, raising awareness, and promoting best practices throughout the Islamic world.

In his address, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that conflicts across the Islamic world have damaged or destroyed hundreds of cultural heritage sites, with more than 27 World Heritage properties currently at serious risk. He highlighted ICESCO's assessment mission in Karabakh, including Shusha, where over 120 sites were inspected and a restoration plan was developed, and mentioned a similar upcoming mission in Syria. He also praised the organization’s strong cooperation with Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Hani Al-Hayek thanked the organizers for recognizing the Hebron restoration project and supporting its implementation.

The first recipients of the award also expressed their appreciation to ICESCO and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their attention to the submitted projects and for establishing such a prestigious international prize.

Following the ceremony, guests visited the Sultan Qaboos Library at ICESCO and a photo exhibition showcasing best practices in restoration projects in conflict zones.

The exhibition featured images of restored historical, cultural, and religious monuments in territories that had been under nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, as well as projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Karabakh.

On the sidelines of the conference, Anar Alakbarov met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik to discuss prospects for future joint initiatives in Azerbaijan and other countries.