Documentary about National Leader show at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the eve of the 103rd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a documentary "In the Footsteps of a Journey" has been screened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports.

Prior to the screening, the project's author, well-known traveler and journalist Azer Garib, provided information about the film.

He noted that two films from the project series were presented.

"These screen works are dedicated to the National Leader's official visits to Italy and the United States of America. On May 6, screenings are also planned of films reflecting the Great Leader's official visits to various regions—France, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Luxembourg, China, Japan, and the Turkic world. The film was produced within the framework of the project 'Heydar Aliyev and the School of Diplomacy' and aims to study and promote the rich legacy of the Great Leader, particularly his foreign policy strategy," A. Garib added.

The project highlights key moments from the Great Leader's international visits and diplomatic activities, aiming to convey to a broad audience the role of this work in shaping Azerbaijan's modern foreign policy, to familiarize young people more closely with the National Leader's political legacy, and to strengthen a spirit of patriotism.

The films seek to present not only the official, protocol aspects of these visits but also details that remained beyond the formal framework.

Following the presentation, guests watched films dedicated to the National Leader's official visits to Italy and the United States.