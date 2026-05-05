Belarus rejects Armenia speaker’s comparison over Russia ties

5 May 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has dismissed a comparison made by the speaker of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, likening Belarus to a "province" due to its relationship with Russia.

In an official statement, Minsk described Simonyan’s remarks as "nothing more than pre-election populism and a desperate attempt to distract his own electorate from the country’s severe internal problems."

The statement emphasized a distinction between the Armenian people and the country’s political representatives, saying, "We clearly separate the brotherly Armenian nation from its short-sighted authorities."

"Belarus is a sovereign state that independently determines the format of its allied relations with Russia. We are proud of this cooperation and will not allow anyone to teach us. Attempts to drag Minsk into internal political squabbles under the slogans of mythical interference are a gross violation of elementary diplomatic ethics," the statement reads.