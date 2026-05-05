Belarus rejects Armenia speaker’s comparison over Russia ties
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has dismissed a comparison made by the speaker of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, likening Belarus to a "province" due to its relationship with Russia.
In an official statement, Minsk described Simonyan’s remarks as "nothing more than pre-election populism and a desperate attempt to distract his own electorate from the country’s severe internal problems."
The statement emphasized a distinction between the Armenian people and the country’s political representatives, saying, "We clearly separate the brotherly Armenian nation from its short-sighted authorities."
"Belarus is a sovereign state that independently determines the format of its allied relations with Russia. We are proud of this cooperation and will not allow anyone to teach us. Attempts to drag Minsk into internal political squabbles under the slogans of mythical interference are a gross violation of elementary diplomatic ethics," the statement reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!