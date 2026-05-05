Minister Bayramov meets EU’s Kaja Kallas to deepen partnership [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation and dialogue amid evolving regional and global dynamics.
The Ministry’s official social media account emphasized that the meeting presents "an opportunity to expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests."
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