President Ilham Aliyev views 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st Interfood Azerbaijan exhibitions [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

On May 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!