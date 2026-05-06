Azerbaijan’s Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6.5%
The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 6.5%, AzerNEWS reports. The lower bound of the interest rate corridor remains at...
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