Kaja Kallas highlights Azerbaijan’s role as a key energy partner
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas underscored Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a reliable energy partner for the EU, AzerNEWS reports.
"Azerbaijan is a valued and reliable energy partner for the European Union. There is clear scope to deepen our cooperation, particularly in trade, transport, and digital areas," she noted.
Kaja Kallas also emphasized the EU’s interest in strengthening regional connectivity.
"Strengthening connectivity between the EU, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia is in our shared strategic interest. The progress on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia represents a historic opportunity, and it’s important to sustain momentum. The EU has a range of tools to support this, from supporting confidence-building measures to demining, where we’re already the biggest donor," she added.
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