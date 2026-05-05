Trump: Iran could need 20 years to rebuild after US-Israel operation

5 May 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Iran would need as long as 20 years to rebuild itself following the completion of a joint U.S. and Israeli military operation.

AzerNEWS reports that Trump made the remarks in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“If we were to leave today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country, and it would never be the same again,” the U.S. president said.

It is worth noting that on February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out on major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attacks by citing missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other key figures of the country’s leadership, was reported killed. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel.

Iran also targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport under severe strain. Rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven global oil prices sharply higher.

On April 7, the United States and Iran reportedly agreed to a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at de-escalating military tensions and opening a path for negotiations.