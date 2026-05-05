Carpet Weavers' Day: Honoring masters behind national cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's carpet weaving tradition is one of the nation's most treasured cultural heritage arts, embodying centuries of history and artistic expression.

This craft continues to develop today while preserving its ancient techniques, symbolic patterns, and spiritual meaning.

Azerbaijani carpet art carries a profound legacy, with its intricate and symbolic designs reflecting the spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, their aesthetic worldview, innate creativity, and philosophical thought.

Although the tradition of carpet weaving in the country spans centuries, Carpet Weavers' Day has been officially celebrated since May 5, 2015, marking the establishment of the "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint-Stock Company.

The professional holiday is observed during the period leading up to the birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who is regarded as a key patron of Azerbaijan's national culture.

The establishment of this commemorative day is considered a reflection of Azerbaijan's independence, a legacy of the National Leader. Without an independent Azerbaijan, neither the national art of carpet weaving would have achieved such development, nor would Carpet Weavers' Day be celebrated today.

President Ilham Aliyev has continued this policy by placing strong emphasis on the development of carpet weaving.

The creation of the "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint-Stock Company by presidential decree, the establishment of Carpet Weavers' Day, and the construction of carpet workshops across the country demonstrate consistent state support for this traditional art form and its artisans.

In recognition of their contribution, the President signed a decree on May 4 awarding the "Taraqqi" medal to Azerbaijani carpet weavers. A total of 18 individuals were honored for their services to the development of carpet art in Azerbaijan.

With sustained state support, "Azerkhalcha" OJS established and launched more than 20 branches across the country between 2016 and 2020.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has also played a significant role in preserving and promoting national cultural heritage, particularly carpet weaving.

Her initiatives have helped address the challenges faced by carpet makers, expand their activities, and promote their work internationally. At her initiative, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 during the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Committee held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Under the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art (2018–2022), one of the main objectives has been to promote Azerbaijani carpets in international markets as a national brand.

The implementation of this strategy was entrusted to the Ministry of Economy and "Azerkhalcha" OJS, resulting in the successful creation of the "Azerbaijan Carpet" brand. Today, carpets woven in traditional styles are exported under this unified national identity.

International cooperation has expanded significantly, with partnerships established in countries such as the United States, Russia, Japan, and Sweden. In 2019, Swedish company NGK-AZE imported Azerbaijani carpets for sale in Stockholm's Vikjö shopping center, featuring pieces from Baku, Karabakh, Guba, Shirvan, and Ganja weaving schools.

The International Carpet Festival, held annually in the historic Icherisheher area, plays a key role in promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving worldwide. The festival showcases the rich history of this ancient craft while facilitating knowledge exchange among artisans from different countries. Its diverse program attracts visitors of all ages.

This year's festival also featured a rich program with participants and speakers from 12 countries.

The International Carpet Forum, held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets," brought together experts from Morocco, Nepal, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries to share experiences on global market integration and the development of weaving traditions.

Currently, "Azerkhalcha" OJS operates 11 production workshops across various regions of Azerbaijan and employs around 500 weavers, approximately 85 percent of whom are women living in rural areas. Carpet designs are created by professional artists, and Azerbaijan has pioneered the development of digital design catalogues based on ancient carpet patterns.

These designs are classified into regional schools such as Baku, Karabakh, Nakhchivan, Irevan, Tabriz, Shirvan, Guba, Ganja, and Gazakh–Borchaly. Special emphasis is placed on rare historical carpets preserved in museums and private collections around the world.

Today, Azerbaijan is one of the few countries where carpet weaving receives such comprehensive state attention and institutional support.

The long-term development strategy focuses on training skilled specialists, preserving traditional knowledge, and ensuring that this cultural heritage is passed on to future generations.