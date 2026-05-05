Von der Leyen: EU ready for all scenarios if US breaks deal

5 May 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stated on Tuesday that the European Union is "ready for every scenario" in case the United States breaks the trade agreement, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Von der Leyen underlined that "a deal is a deal," stressing that the two sides had already made one.

"The essence of this deal is prosperity, common rules and reliability. Now, we are both implementing this deal, while respecting different democratic procedures.

On the EU side, we are now in the final stages of implementing the remaining tariff commitments," she commented.

Von der Leyen remarked that Washington, just like the bloc, has commitments it must follow.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened to raise tariffs on cars and trucks coming from the EU.