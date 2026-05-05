Azerbaijani designer's collections awarded at Central Asia Green Runway [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The renowned Azerbaijani designer, Gulnara Khalilova, was honored for her collections at the international eco-fashion show, "Central Asia Green Runway," held in Astana, AzerNEWS reports.

The event took place within the framework of the international "RES 2026 EXPO" on ecological technologies.

At the show, the designer presented two new collections: "Upcycling", a concept of reusing materials and giving them new value, and "Miniatür", inspired by medieval Azerbaijani miniature art and carpet ornamentation.

Gulnara Khalilova noted that the "Green Runway Fashion Show" became a platform for dialogue among designers, environmentalists, investors, and representatives of government agencies. She noted that the event showcased the potential of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the fields of sustainable fashion and creative industries. Within the project, a new model was presented that combines the aesthetic values of fashion with ecological responsibility and regional cultural identity.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the "Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan", a member of the "Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers".

She holds a PhD in Art History and is the founder of the brand "Cizgi".

Her collections have been successfully showcased at Fashion Weeks and international events in the USA, UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.