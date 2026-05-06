Food prices rise in United Kingdom

6 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

By November 2026, food prices in the United Kingdom are projected to rise by up to 50% compared to 2021 levels, AzerNEWS reports.

This statement refers to research conducted by the analytical center Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which suggests that a combination of climate-related disruptions and energy shocks has already contributed to a dramatic increase in food costs in recent years.

According to Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, such rapid inflation in basic food items is having a serious social impact. Low-income families are increasingly forced to cut back on food consumption, with some skipping meals altogether. In the most severe cases, children are experiencing food insecurity, while rising nutrition-related health problems are putting additional pressure on the National Health Service (NHS). Parents affected by poor nutrition and health issues are also at greater risk of losing employment, creating a cycle of economic hardship.

Analysts warn that ongoing global instability, including tensions in the Middle East, could further fuel inflationary pressure. This comes after previous spikes driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Eastern Europe. The Bank of England has also indicated that food inflation could reach around 7% by the end of the year, largely due to rising costs of fertilizers, energy, and transportation.

The ECIU report highlights that staple products such as pasta, frozen vegetables, chocolate, and eggs have already increased in price by at least 50% over the past five years. Beef prices have surged by around 64%, while olive oil has more than doubled in cost, becoming a symbol of global food inflation.

An additional concern raised by economists is that climate change is no longer a distant risk but a present driver of food insecurity. Extreme weather events — such as droughts, floods, and heatwaves — are increasingly disrupting harvests in key agricultural regions, making global food supply chains more fragile and unpredictable.

Overall, experts suggest that without structural changes in energy policy, agriculture, and global supply chains, food affordability may continue to worsen for millions of households across the UK.