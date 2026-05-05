Kazakhstan plans to boost energy investment substantially in 2026

5 May 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan will allocate approximately $835 million this year for the renovation and modernization of power plants and utility infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a recent Cabinet meeting.

“In his address to the people of Kazakhstan, the Head of State set the strategic task of modernizing the country’s energy infrastructure and utilities. Within the framework of the ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investments’ program, around 384 billion tenge (approximately $835 million) has been allocated for the repair and modernization of power facilities this year, which is 9% higher than last year,” Bektenov stated.

According to the Prime Minister, the national program for upgrading the country’s energy infrastructure is currently in an active implementation phase. He emphasized that improving outdated systems is essential for ensuring long-term energy security and stable economic growth.

“This year alone, it is planned to modernize 130 kilometers of heating networks and more than 10,500 kilometers of electricity distribution lines. As a result of these measures, the level of wear and tear in these systems is expected to decrease to 48% and 62%, respectively,” he added.

An important aspect of the program is its focus on reducing energy losses and improving efficiency. In many regions, aging infrastructure has been a long-standing issue, particularly during harsh winter months when demand for heating increases significantly.

Experts note that such large-scale modernization efforts could also attract foreign investment in Kazakhstan’s energy sector in the future, especially in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power. Given the country’s vast open landscapes and strong wind corridors, Kazakhstan is considered one of the most promising regions in Central Asia for green energy development.

Overall, the initiative is seen as a key step toward building a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy system for the country.