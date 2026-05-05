Czech Republic to criminalize killing pets

5 May 2026 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Czech government has approved a bill that would reclassify the killing of a pet from an administrative offense to a criminal offense, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček.

“The intentional killing of a pet will move from the category of administrative offenses to that of criminal offenses,” he said, according to local media reports.

Under the proposed legislation, acts of cruelty toward pets could be punishable by at least one year in prison. The bill has now been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic for further approval.

The initiative reflects a broader trend across Europe toward strengthening animal welfare laws and increasing penalties for abuse. In recent years, several countries have tightened legislation to recognize pets not merely as property, but as sentient beings deserving of legal protection.

An interesting aspect of the reform is that it may also improve enforcement: by treating such acts as criminal offenses, authorities would gain greater investigative powers, potentially leading to more consistent prosecution and stronger deterrence against animal cruelty.