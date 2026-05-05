Dubai’s tourism is in decline

5 May 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The tourism industry in Dubai (UAE) has recently faced a noticeable slowdown amid rising instability in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to several reports, the emirate originally expected to welcome a record 20 million visitors this year. However, geopolitical tensions have significantly affected tourist flows. Some sources claim there has been a reduction in air traffic and lower activity at the airport, although flights have not been fully suspended.

It is reported that popular tourist destinations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah Beach Residences have seen a decline in foreign visitors compared to previous years. A number of luxury hotels are reportedly reviewing their operational strategies, while some staff members may be placed on reduced hours or temporary leave.

Restaurants and entertainment venues have also experienced lower customer numbers, reflecting a broader slowdown in tourism-related activity. Workers in the hospitality sector describe a noticeably quieter atmosphere compared to previous tourism peaks, when Dubai was filled with visitors from around the world.

At the same time, tourism remains one of the key pillars of the UAE economy, contributing a significant share to GDP and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. The country is known for its ability to quickly adapt to external challenges, continuously investing in infrastructure, digital services, and new tourism segments such as medical, business, and cultural tourism.

An interesting fact is that Dubai International Airport (DXB) has long been one of the busiest international aviation hubs in the world, and the emirate consistently ranks among the top global travel destinations thanks to its luxury architecture, safety, and year-round sunshine.

Overall, while the sector is experiencing temporary pressure and reduced visitor numbers, describing it as a “collapse” would be an exaggeration. Rather, it appears to be a period of adjustment to shifting global conditions.