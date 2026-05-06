Chinese court bans AI-based firing

6 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A court in Hangzhou, China, has ruled that an employer acted unlawfully when it dismissed an employee whose role was set to be partially replaced by artificial intelligence, AzerNEWS reports.

The employee, identified as Zhou, had been working as a quality control specialist at a technology company in Zhejiang Province since 2022. His responsibilities included evaluating the accuracy of responses generated by large language models and filtering inappropriate or unwanted content.

As the company began introducing AI-driven automation into its workflow, it proposed changes to Zhou’s position, offering him a demotion along with a salary reduction from 25,000 yuan to 15,000 yuan per month. Zhou declined the offer, after which the company terminated his contract, citing organizational restructuring. He was initially offered compensation of 311,700 yuan.

Zhou challenged the dismissal in court and ultimately secured additional compensation. The employer’s attempt to appeal the decision was unsuccessful, as the court found no evidence of financial difficulties or other objective reasons that would justify the termination.

The ruling highlights the growing scrutiny by regulators over labor practices in the era of rapid AI adoption. As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into business operations, legal systems are increasingly being asked to define the limits of automation in relation to workers’ rights.

By the end of 2025, China’s AI market had reportedly reached a value of 1.2 trillion yuan, with more than 6,200 companies operating in the sector. This rapid expansion is expected to bring both economic benefits and significant shifts in the labor market.

Officials and industry representatives, including those affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, acknowledge that structural changes in employment are inevitable. However, they emphasize that companies should ensure fair compensation, transparency, and offer alternative roles or retraining opportunities when introducing automation.

An interesting aspect of this case is that it may set an early legal precedent: rather than opposing automation itself, the court focused on how companies implement it. This suggests that in the future, businesses may not be penalized for adopting AI, but could face consequences if they fail to treat employees fairly during the transition.