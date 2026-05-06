U.S. and Russian top diplomats discuss Iran and Ukraine

6 May 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed bilateral relations during a telephone conversation, AzerNEWS reports, citing the U.S. Department of State.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Minister’s request. They discussed the U.S.-Russia relationship, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Iran," the statement reads.

Moscow described the conversation as "constructive and businesslike."

No further details were immediately provided.

The last time Lavrov and Rubio called was on October 20, 2025. At that time, the parties discussed possible steps to end hostilities in Ukraine, as well as a new Russian-American summit with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest, which never took place.

Image: AFP