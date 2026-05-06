Baku to host 'Point of Dreams' inclusive music festival

6 May 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 10, Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher will be transformed into a space of art and music, AzerNEWS reports.

The "Point of Dreams" inclusive music festival, to be held here for the first time, invites audiences into a unique and inspiring atmosphere.

The festival is initiated and organized by the IMEC International Music Education Center, with organizational support from the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and backing from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Baku Media Center, and PASHA Holding.

The project highlights the power of inclusivity, the boundlessness of creativity, and the unifying role of music. The program, featuring children and young people, not only showcases their talents but also delivers a strong social message to society.

As part of the festival, classic scenes from Azerbaijani cinema will gain new stage life in musical format. Through these reenactments, national heritage will meet a fresh interpretation and a new audience. Live music, performances in various genres, and dynamic flash mobs will add a special rhythm to the event.

"Point of Dream" aims to unite music and people at one point, becoming one of Baku's most memorable cultural events.