Azerbaijan continues transit shipments to Armenia
Grain and fertilizer shipments are set to be transported to Armenia today via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
As many as 4 wagons of fertilizer and 4 wagons of grain will be sent to Armenia.
The cargo will be dispatched from the Bilajari Railway Station, operated by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
The development follows earlier policy changes announced by Ilham Aliyev, who stated in October 2025 that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such shipment at the time involved Kazakh grain supplies.
Subsequent deliveries have included multiple consignments of fuel, fertilizer, and grain. Among them, SOCAR sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia in December, followed by several shipments in early 2026, including diesel fuel, gasoline, and agricultural products.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!