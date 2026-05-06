Azerbaijan continues transit shipments to Armenia

6 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Grain and fertilizer shipments are set to be transported to Armenia today via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

As many as 4 wagons of fertilizer and 4 wagons of grain will be sent to Armenia.

The cargo will be dispatched from the Bilajari Railway Station, operated by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The development follows earlier policy changes announced by Ilham Aliyev, who stated in October 2025 that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such shipment at the time involved Kazakh grain supplies.

Subsequent deliveries have included multiple consignments of fuel, fertilizer, and grain. Among them, SOCAR sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia in December, followed by several shipments in early 2026, including diesel fuel, gasoline, and agricultural products.