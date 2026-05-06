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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

SOCAR becomes sole owner of EKOL Engineering Services after stake sale

6 May 2026 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR becomes sole owner of EKOL Engineering Services after stake sale
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Following the announcement of the liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Lancer Services S.A. sold its stake in EKOL Engineering Services OJSC, in which it had been a shareholder.

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