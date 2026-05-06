Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees inflation within target range through 2027

6 May 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts that annual inflation will remain within the target range in both the current and the following year, AzerNEWS reports. The Bank noted that based on its baseline scenario and May projections, annual inflation is expected to reach...

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